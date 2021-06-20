Partly Cloudy icon
83º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Body of man who had been shot, burned found on Detroit’s west side

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Crime
,
Wayne County
,
Detroit Crime News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Wayne County Crime
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD
,
Coyle Street
,
Detroit Fire Department
,
John Doe
,
Tyler Avenue
,
Fire
,
Detroit Fire
,
Body
,
Shooting
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Police are investigating after an unknown man’s body was found by fire crews Sunday morning.

According to authorities, at about 3:40 a.m., the Detroit Fire Department responded to reports of a Ford Edge that was burning near the intersection of Coyle Street and Tyler Avenue. Police said that fire crews found a man’s body near the vehicle that had been shot and burned. The victim’s identity has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: