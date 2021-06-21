Man crashes into brick garage in Detroit, leaves injured woman, children behind at scene

DETROIT – Police said a man who crashed into a brick garage in Detroit got out of the SUV and fled the scene with a bottle of alcohol in his hands, leaving behind an injured woman and children.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon (June 19) in the area of Hayes Street and Rosini Drive on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

The man was in an SUV with a woman and five children, police said. He lost control and crashed into a brick garage and a wooden fence, authorities said.

Officials said the man jumped out of the car and ran away from the scene. The woman stayed at the scene with the children, police said.

She and the children were taken to St. John Hospital in temporary serious condition, according to officials.

Police said they found the man who left the scene and took him into custody. He had a bottle of alcohol in his hands, and police believe he had been driving drunk at the time of the crash, authorities said.