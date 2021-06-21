Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Woman fatally shot by Flint police officer identified as 19-year-old

Michigan State Police investigating shooting

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

FLINT, Mich. – A 19-year-old woman was killed Saturday after a brief shoot out with a Flint police officer.

Original Story: MSP investigating shooting at parade traffic point involving Flint police officer

According to Michigan State Police, the police officer was directing traffic at a parade traffic point when the woman drove up and started shooting at him. Police said the officer returned fire, striking the woman.

She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The police officer was not injured during the shooting. Michigan State Police are investigating.

