Detroit police: 41-year-old man killed, 29-year-old injured in shooting

Authorities investigating circumstance of shooting

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

DETROIT – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Detroit.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6:56 p.m. in the 18900 block of Curtis Street. The two victims were shot outside of a residence.

Police said a 41-year-old man was fatally wounded, and a 29-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and listed in temp-serious condition.

Police are investigating the circumstance of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

