Disaster Relief at Work group creates buckets to help Metro Detroit residents impacted by flooding

Local charity works to get cleaning supplies to families dealing with flooding

WATERFORD, Mich. – A Metro Detroit charity works to provide cleaning supplies to people who have been impacted by flooding.

Greg Martin is the Executive Director of Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW). Based in Waterford, the group is assembling buckets to give to people impacted by the flooding.

“We try to have everything. You gotta wash clothes, you gotta wash dishes, flooring, disinfect, you got a scrub brush, you got rags. It’s everything you would need to muck out your basement,” Martin said.

The muck bucket has 17 items. It includes sponges, towels, toilet brushes, gloves, masks, air fresheners, reusable wipes, Pine Sol, trash bags and clothes pins.

“This is probably one of the worst moments in these people’s lives, you know? I’ve had personal friends reach out who have lost decades of memories, so the only thing we can’t fix. We can get them one step toward normalcy,” Martin said.

In any disaster there are three steps, rescue, relief and recovery. DRAW’s focus is on providing relief for free.

“When they open that bucket that’s gonna be like a relief in a moment of strife for them,” Martin said.

Michigan State Police and the Red Cross have requested 20,000 buckets. They’re going to be distributing them in Detroit on Monday.