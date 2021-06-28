New Detroit hosts town hall series focused on ‘advancing a racially equitable COVID-19 recovery’

New Detroit is hosting the New Detroit Town Hall series about “Advancing a Racially Equitable COVID-19 Recovery.”

The second part of the 3-part series is set for Wednesday (June 30) and focuses on “Examining and Addressing COVID-19 Racial Disparities in Detroit.”

According to the report, “the racial gap in COVID-19 diagnosis is not only disproportionately killing Black people but killing Black communities.”

The report makes recommendations regarding health, economic security, employment, education and housing. Local 4′s Kimberly Gill will moderate the town hall.

The first town hall aired on May 10 and featured the authors of the report.

You can watch the first town hall below: