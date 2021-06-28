Police say Adrian woman found dead in river was murdered; man arrested

RAISIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have determined an Adrian woman who was missing when authorities found her body in a river was murdered, and one person has been arrested, officials said.

Jessica Marie Fox, 30, of Adrian, was reported missing March 22 after family members last saw her the day before in Tecumseh, according to Michigan State Police.

On April 8, authorities recovered Fox’s body in the River Raisin in Raisin Township, officials said. An autopsy confirmed her identity two days later, according to police.

During the autopsy, officials determined the cause of death to be strangulation. Fox’s case was ruled a homicide, state police said.

On Monday (June 28), police arrested Christopher George Maurer, 33, of Adrian, in connection with the murder, “along with other charges,” according to a release.