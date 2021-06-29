Police seek 50-year-old man who ran away from Pontiac group home

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man named Kevin Partaka who was last seen Sunday, June 27 at a group home in the 300 block of North Saginaw in Pontiac.

Partaka has serious mental health conditions.

The victim is described as a 50-year-old white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, salt and pepper hair and beard.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue and orange colored fleece top and blue shoes at the time he went missing.

Partaka is also known to visit Marco Food Market in Pontiac often.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Partaka ran away from the group home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911 or call 911.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports