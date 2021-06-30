Partly Cloudy icon
Report reveals most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020

Traffic crashes down in 2020, but traffic deaths up 10%

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Traffic crashes have recently been on the decline in Michigan, but they have become more deadly.

Data released in May found that overall traffic crashes decreased in Michigan by about 60,000 in 2020. Conversely, traffic deaths rose by 10% that same year.

More: Michigan traffic deaths up 10% in 2020; Bike deaths increase 81%

A report compiled by personal injury firm Michigan Auto Law, using data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, found that some of Michigan’s most dangerous intersections in 2020 are right here in Metro Detroit.

The report listed the following top 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections:

  1. 18 1/2 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights -- 131 crashes, 8 Injuries
  2. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue, Warren -- 124 crashes, 33 Injuries
  3. US-131 at Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids -- 114 crashes, 23 Injuries
  4. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township -- 110 crashes, 4 Injuries
  5. Schoolcraft at Telegraph Road, Redford Township -- 108 crashes, 27 Injuries
  6. Burton Street at US-131, Grand Rapids -- 89 crashes, 23 Injuries
  7. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road, Farmington Hills -- 89 crashes, 11 Injuries
  8. 12 Mile Road at I-94, Roseville -- 88 crashes, 31 Injuries
  9. Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road, Southfield -- 88 crashes, 20 Injuries
  10. Conner Street at I-94, Detroit -- 79 crashes, 21 Injuries
  11. Southfield Road at 11 Mile Road, Lathrup Village -- 70 crashes, 16 Injuries
  12. 10 Mile Road at I-94, St Clair Shores -- 70 crashes, 12 Injuries
  13. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft, Livonia -- 69 crashes, 16 Injuries
  14. State Road at Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor -- 69 crashes, 6 Injuries
  15. Joy Road at M-39, Detroit -- 68 crashes, 28 Injuries
  16. Ford Road at Haggerty Road, Canton Township -- 68 crashes, 24 Injuries
  17. Metropolitan Parkway at Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights -- 68 crashes, 8 Injuries
  18. Hall Road at Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights -- 67 crashes, 17 Injuries
  19. 28th Street at Division Avenue, Grand Rapids -- 66 crashes, 17 Injuries
  20. Hall Road at Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township -- 64 crashes, 24 Injuries

Officials say “intersection” is defined as “any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout,” and the crashes reported above occurred within at least 250 feet of that intersection.

