Report reveals most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020

DETROIT – Traffic crashes have recently been on the decline in Michigan, but they have become more deadly.

Data released in May found that overall traffic crashes decreased in Michigan by about 60,000 in 2020. Conversely, traffic deaths rose by 10% that same year.

A report compiled by personal injury firm Michigan Auto Law, using data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, found that some of Michigan’s most dangerous intersections in 2020 are right here in Metro Detroit.

The report listed the following top 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections:

18 1/2 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights -- 131 crashes, 8 Injuries 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue, Warren -- 124 crashes, 33 Injuries US-131 at Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids -- 114 crashes, 23 Injuries Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township -- 110 crashes, 4 Injuries Schoolcraft at Telegraph Road, Redford Township -- 108 crashes, 27 Injuries Burton Street at US-131, Grand Rapids -- 89 crashes, 23 Injuries Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road, Farmington Hills -- 89 crashes, 11 Injuries 12 Mile Road at I-94, Roseville -- 88 crashes, 31 Injuries Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road, Southfield -- 88 crashes, 20 Injuries Conner Street at I-94, Detroit -- 79 crashes, 21 Injuries Southfield Road at 11 Mile Road, Lathrup Village -- 70 crashes, 16 Injuries 10 Mile Road at I-94, St Clair Shores -- 70 crashes, 12 Injuries Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft, Livonia -- 69 crashes, 16 Injuries State Road at Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor -- 69 crashes, 6 Injuries Joy Road at M-39, Detroit -- 68 crashes, 28 Injuries Ford Road at Haggerty Road, Canton Township -- 68 crashes, 24 Injuries Metropolitan Parkway at Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights -- 68 crashes, 8 Injuries Hall Road at Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights -- 67 crashes, 17 Injuries 28th Street at Division Avenue, Grand Rapids -- 66 crashes, 17 Injuries Hall Road at Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township -- 64 crashes, 24 Injuries

Officials say “intersection” is defined as “any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout,” and the crashes reported above occurred within at least 250 feet of that intersection.

