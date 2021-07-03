Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Amiah Poindexter.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Amiah was last seen by her mother at about 3:30 p.m., July 2, in the 15400 block of Snowden Street. Police said she left her home after having her cellphone taken.

Amiah Poindexter Details Age 13 years old Clothing Yellow “Lion King” t-shirt, blown leggings and white and gray flip flops Other Braids with blue coloring on them

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports