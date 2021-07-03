Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Amiah Poindexter.
According to the Detroit Police Department, Amiah was last seen by her mother at about 3:30 p.m., July 2, in the 15400 block of Snowden Street. Police said she left her home after having her cellphone taken.
|Amiah Poindexter
|Details
|Age
|13 years old
|Clothing
|Yellow “Lion King” t-shirt, blown leggings and white and gray flip flops
|Other
|Braids with blue coloring on them
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.