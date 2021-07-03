Clear icon
Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Police say Amiah Poindexter was last seen on July 2 after leaving home

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Amiah Poindexter
Amiah Poindexter (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Amiah Poindexter.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Amiah was last seen by her mother at about 3:30 p.m., July 2, in the 15400 block of Snowden Street. Police said she left her home after having her cellphone taken.

Amiah PoindexterDetails
Age13 years old
ClothingYellow “Lion King” t-shirt, blown leggings and white and gray flip flops
OtherBraids with blue coloring on them

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.

