Semi truck catches fire in Detroit neighborhood

No injuries reported

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – A semi truck cab caught fire in a Detroit neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Cellphone video from the scene captured the cab engulfed in flames.

Authorities said it happened near the intersection of the Lodge Freeway and Seven Mile Road. According to fire crews, the driver noticed smoke coming from under the hood, stopped and tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but it didn’t work.

No one was injured, but the truck was totaled. It’s believed that a mechanical issue was likely the cause.

