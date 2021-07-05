2 shot in parking lot of Altadona’s Restaurant in Pontiac, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two people were shot overnight in the parking lot of Altadona’s Restaurant in Pontiac, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:47 p.m. Monday (July 5) outside the restaurant on North Perry Street, according to authorities.

Deputies learned more than 20 people were in the Altadona’s parking lot when multiple gunshots were fired. People began running and vehicles fled the parking lot, police said.

Authorities said they found two bullet holes in the front glass door of the restaurant and multiple spent shell casings in the parking lot.

A 29-year-old Waterford Township man and a 34-year-old Pontiac man were injured in the shooting, according to officials. Both went to the emergency room at St. Joseph Hospital.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the leg and the foot, authorities said. The 34-year-old man was grazed in the chest and arm by a bullet, officials said.

They are both listed as stable.

Police haven’t identified a suspect.