Flood damage closes Detroit Public Library through Labor Day

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Library will remain closed through Labor Day due to the impact of major flooding that struck the region last weekend.

Officials announced Monday that the Main Detroit Public Library will be closed until sometime after Labor Day, Sept. 6, as staff clean up from last week’s flooding caused by severe weather. It was not said just how much damage the institution sustained amid the floods.

From June 25-27, several areas in Metro Detroit -- primarily in Wayne County -- experienced flooding on roads, freeways and in and around homes, as 5-7 inches of rain fell across the region in a short period of time. Many roads, cars and homes were damaged due to flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to visit Metro Detroit on Thursday to assess the flood damage following a request from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In response to the flooding, Whitmer issued a state of emergency in Wayne County on June 26.

The state of Michigan is currently offering emergency financial relief to low-income residents who need home repairs due to flood damage. In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan has pushed for financial relief, and is urging residents to hang onto photos of flood damage and receipts that show money spent on flood clean-up efforts.

