Detroit police seek man missing for days

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 46-year-old man named Eric Patterson who was last at his home in the 18000 block of Teppert in Detroit around 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Police say he has not been seen or heard from since then.

Patterson is described as 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, has a medium brown complexion and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Red Wings jersey with the number 21 on the back, light blue jeans and light brown boots.

He reportedly has a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

