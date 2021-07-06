Gun found in brush 5 hours after road rage crash on M-14 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – State police searched for five hours and found a gun in the brush near M-14 in Plymouth Township after an argument between two drivers resulted in a crash.
Troopers were called to M-14 and Ridge Road on Monday on reports of a road rage crash and weapon complaint, according to authorities.
Two drivers were heading east on M-14 when they started to argue, police said. One of the drivers pointed a firearm at the other, causing a crash, officials said.
The second driver said the armed driver threw the weapon deep into the thick brush off of M-14, according to police.
State troopers and K-9 units found the pistol after a five-hour search, according to MSP. It was lying in the grass “a good distance” off the freeway, they said.
Police described the weapon as a “look-alike BB gun.”
The case is under prosecutor review, MSP said.