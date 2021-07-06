Video shows driver doing ‘ring of fire’ stunt at Detroit intersection

DETROIT – It looks like a scene straight out of a movie, but this was shot on 7 Mile Road, in the middle of an intersection.

What you just saw is called a ring of fire. It’s a ritual in the car community. The video was posted on Facebook and it has taken off and is catching the attention of the Detroit Police Department.

“Who was actually bold enough to put a ring of fire in the middle of the street and then do donuts with two people on top of the car?” asked Jacqueline Pritchett, Commander of Organized Crime with DPD.

That’s the big question Pritchett is asking.

“I recently saw the video and I was appalled,” said Pritchett.

That’s why she has her Drag Racing Detail Team on top of it, but with little help from the public.

“No 911 calls were made, which shocked me. You know they have a ring of fire in the middle of the street, you think someone would have called 911,” said Pritchett.

The video blew up quickly on Facebook, posted from somewhere on 7 Mile, but no one is saying exactly where.

We’ve seen drag racing and donuts before, but why the fire?

“This is a ritual that they do, when there’s a loss of life for those who are in that drift and drag racing element. And that’s probably the reason why it was done. Unsafe, yes it was, but I guess in their minds, it’s paying homage to a fallen brother,” said Pritchett.

It’s different and dangerous.

“The disrespect that some of these drivers have, riding down the street. There are children outside playing. The community is outraged and so am I,” said Pritchett.

On the weekend of Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4 DPD’s Organized Crime, Commercial Auto Theft Section and detailed precinct patrol units conducted proactive policing throughout the City of Detroit to address illegal drifting or drag racing.

The following enforcement was taken:

59 Males investigated

34 Females investigated

64 Autos investigated

64 Traffic stops

2 Citations issued

5 Impounds

2 Felony arrests

2 Weapons recovered

DPD is advising anyone who does donuts to write down or record the license plate number and then call 911.

