Detroit police seek man and woman in connection with shooting

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking help finding a male suspect and female person of interest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s east side.

According to police, on June 30 at around 1:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit the suspect and male victim got into a verbal fight inside a local gas station.

Eventually, the fight made its way outside and led to the suspect shooting at the victim. The victim also shot back, police say.

Police added that the victim was struck and is currently listed in temporary serious condition.

After the shooting, the suspect got inside of a white Dodge Dart with a female driver who is the person of interest sought by police. The two then drove off.

Anyone with information about the suspect or person of interest is asked to call police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Male suspect (Detroit Police Department)