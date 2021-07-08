Fallen trees, downed power lines reported after storms move through Metro Detroit

FARMINGTON, Mich. – The city of Farmington is warning residents of several downed power lines and wires, asking people to stay away until DTE can fix them.

Chris Inch and his wife heard the wind come through and then an eerie silence followed by the sound of transformers blowing up.

“It almost looks tornado-like ... it really did a ton of damage,” Inch said. “They’re like dinosaurs. They’re just huge and old and it’s crazy to see them in this shape.”

Orie Milazzo owns the Bronze Clipper Barber Shop on Grand River Avenue and 10 Mile Road. Unfortunately, one tree fell where he has parked every day for years.

“My car was underneath the tree,” Milazzo said. “We had hail, we had 50-60 miles per hour wind and rain, we couldn’t even see ... then when I looked out, I said, ‘Oh my God, the tree fell on my car.’”

“It’s still drivable and everybody is safe. That’s the big thing,” Milazzo added.

