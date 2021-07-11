Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Sommer Fairrow
Sommer Fairrow (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Sommer Fairrow, who was last seen Wednesday.

According to authorities, she was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. when she left a relative’s home located near the intersection of Eastlawn and Scripps streets. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Sommer FairrowDetails
Age16 years old
Height5 feet, 6 inches
Weight220 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a dark blue Nike shirt, black shorts and black and blue Nike shoes

Anyone who has seen Sommer Fairrow or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.

