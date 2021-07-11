Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Sommer Fairrow, who was last seen Wednesday.

According to authorities, she was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. when she left a relative’s home located near the intersection of Eastlawn and Scripps streets. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Sommer Fairrow Details Age 16 years old Height 5 feet, 6 inches Weight 220 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a dark blue Nike shirt, black shorts and black and blue Nike shoes

Anyone who has seen Sommer Fairrow or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.

