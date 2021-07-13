Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Michigan State Police investigating shooting on EB I-96 near Scotten Avenue

2 transported to hospital

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Freeway Shooting, Shooting, Shootings, Scotten Avenue, I-96, Eastbound I-96, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Shootings, MSP, Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a freeway shooting on Eastbound I-96 near Scotten Avenue.
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a freeway shooting on Eastbound I-96 near Scotten Avenue. (WDIV)

DETROITMichigan State Police troopers are investigating a freeway shooting on Eastbound I-96 near Scotten Avenue.

Police said there was a report of two cars shooting at each other around 4 p.m. on Tuesday (July 13).

Two victims were headed to a hospital, police said.

As of 4:30 p.m. a section of EB I-96 was closed for the investigation.

View: Live traffic map

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a freeway shooting on Eastbound I-96 near Scotten Avenue. (WDIV)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter