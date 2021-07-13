Michigan State Police investigating shooting on EB I-96 near Scotten Avenue

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a freeway shooting on Eastbound I-96 near Scotten Avenue.

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a freeway shooting on Eastbound I-96 near Scotten Avenue.

Police said there was a report of two cars shooting at each other around 4 p.m. on Tuesday (July 13).

Two victims were headed to a hospital, police said.

As of 4:30 p.m. a section of EB I-96 was closed for the investigation.

Happening Now: Troopers

were just dispatched to a freeway shooting on EB I-96 near Scotten. There was a call of two cars shooting at each other. Currently there are two victims headed to the hospital. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/ntBqIMgzYk — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 13, 2021