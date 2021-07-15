37-year-old man hit by car, killed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 37-year-old man was hit by a car and killed early Thursday morning on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday (July 15) in the area of Frankfort Street and Somerset Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said they received a 911 call about a man lying in the street. When they arrived at the location, they found the 37-year-old man had been struck by a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said the car that struck the man fled the scene.

Officials don’t have any information about the car or a suspect at this time. They continue to investigate.