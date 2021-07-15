Partly Cloudy icon
Father of 4 killed in hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side

Investigation is ongoing

Victor Williams, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Thursday morning on Detroit’s east side.

Police have identified the victim as 37-year-old Jerry Smith. According to authorities, Smith was leaving a friend’s house at about 3:30 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown driver near the intersection of Frankfort Street and Somerset Avenue.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Family and friends are shocked at the loss of the father of four.

“He was a nice man. He had a kind heart,” said family friend Chesea Perry. “He was a very outgoing person. If he could help you, he would.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

