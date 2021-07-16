Police investigating M-14 road rage shooting in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of M-14 has reopened Friday morning after being closed amid a police investigation of a road rage freeway shooting in Plymouth Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) say that at 7:30 a.m. Friday, a shooting occurred on eastbound M-14 just before the ramp to northbound I-275. A person called 911 after being shot at amid a road rage incident, officials said.

The shooter reportedly fired one round into the bottom of the driver’s side door, MSP said. The shooter, believed to have been driving a brown car, reportedly continued driving eastbound on M-14 following the incident.

The person who was shot at stopped their vehicle right away and called police, officials said. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

All lanes of eastbound M-14 were initially closed at I-275 amid the investigation, but have reopened as of 9:10 a.m. Friday.

No additional details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 734-287-5000.

