Local News

Residents want uncovered manhole on Blaine Street in Detroit fixed

Uncovered manhole has damaged vehicles

Priya Mann, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Neighbors want uncovered manhole fixed on Detroit's west side
Neighbors want uncovered manhole fixed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT – People living in a neighborhood on Detroit’s east side have been dealing with an issue they said needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

There is an uncovered manhole on Blaine Street, not far from the Henry Ford Hospital. The uncovered manhole is more than just a danger for cars.

“This is a hazard. I’ve seen two cars lose their tires doing this,” resident Denise Lawson said. “Something needs to be done immediately.”

Local 4 went to the site of the uncovered manhole and in the span of 10 minutes multiple cars had to swerve to narrowly avoid the exposed drain at Linwood and Blaine streets.

Residents said they’re worried someone could get seriously hurt or that more vehicles will be damaged.

“It’s a big concern. I mean, a kid could fall in there. I could fall in there. Cars messed up. It’s a big concern,” Lawson said.

Residents said they have asked the city to step in but so far nothing has been done. The city said it was first informed about the exposed drain on July 5.

“This is a problem across the city when scrappers are stealing plates for metal. It didn’t blow away in the wind. Somebody picked it up and took it away,” Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Director Gary Brown said.

Shortly after Local 4 inquired about the missing manhole cover, officials said it would be taken care of. Resources have been stretched thin due to ongoing rain and rounds of flooding.

“If you got sewage in a basement that’s a public safety issue and all crews are working on that, so general maintenance things have fallen but we’re gonna get caught up,” Brown said.

