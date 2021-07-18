Partly Cloudy icon
1 killed, 1 injured in Detroit shooting on Conant Street

Body found inside United Grill Coney Island, police say

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – One person died and another victim was injured in a shooting that happened on Conant Street near United Grill Coney Island in Detroit around 2:49 a.m. Sunday, police say.

The victim who died is a 39-year-old man. He was shot in the chest. His body was found inside United Grill Coney Island, police added.

Authorities say the second victim, another man the same age, was shot in the stomach and is expected to survive.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

