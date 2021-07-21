2 men arrested after police chase ends in crash in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Dashcam footage shows the moment an officer’s cruiser crashed during a high-speed chase in front of a condominium complex in Southfield.

Officials said a black pickup truck that officers were pursuing was reported stolen. Prior to the crash, the suspects inside led officers on a chase.

The incident came as a shock to Davian and Joesph Montgomery, who live in the complex.

“The police could have killed them trying to get the people or they could have killed somebody trying to escape,” said Joseph Montgomery.

The two suspects were taken into custody. Officials said they are no strangers to Southfield police.

“These suspects in this case are apart of an organized auto theft ring that specifically targeted vehicles in Southeast, Michigan,” said Police Chief Elvin Barren.

Ad

Officers also found two guns in the truck with one of them being an assault rifle.

One of the suspects and several officers had minor injuries. Davian and Joseph Montgomery said they are glad that no one on the other side of the gate were hurt.

“People always park over there, so to see all of those bricks over there is like somebody could have been right there, standing there, getting out their car or walking or something,” Joseph Montegomery said.

Officials said this isn’t the first incident involving the auto theft group.

There was another chase reported between them and Southfield police. That pursuit was terminated.

More: Oakland County news