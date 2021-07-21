Woman dies on porch after gunshots cause car to crash on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A woman died from gunshot wounds on a porch after she got out of a car that crashed as a result of the gunfire on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 21) in the area of Heyden Street and Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit, according to officials.

Authorities said the woman was inside a vehicle being driven by a man when shots were fired. The man lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree near Stout Street and Wadsworth Avenue, officials said.

“When we got the call of an accident, we did find a vehicle that appeared to be in a single motor vehicle accident,” Detroit police Commander Arnold Williams said. “It hit both a tree and it looked like it hit a light pole and took out a traffic sign.”

The vehicle continued for a block after those collisions, Williams said. That’s where it hit some bushes and came to rest.

The woman got out of the vehicle, but collapsed nearby on Stout Street, according to police.

“She was able to get out of the car, knock on a door and she actually collapsed on the porch,” Williams said. “She passed away from what appears to be an apparent gunshot wound.”

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in critical condition.

Williams said neither of the victims have been identified. It’s unknown if anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“At this time, we’re unable to determine if the shots took place inside the vehicle or if somebody shot the vehicle from the outside,” Williams said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detroit police.

