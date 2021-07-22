Partly Cloudy icon
Rochester man killed when motorcycle collides with car, catches on fire, police say

43-year-old Rochester man killed

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A motorcycle.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Rochester man was killed early Thursday morning when his motorcycle was involved in a crash and caught on fire, police said.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday (July 22) at Walton Boulevard and Lapeer Road in Pontiac, according to authorities.

Officials said a 43-year-old Rochester man was driving a motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle. No additional details about that collision have been revealed.

The motorcycle caught fire after the crash, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Authorities said this is not a hit-and-run crash. The other driver is cooperating, police said.

Walton Boulevard is shut down while police investigate.

