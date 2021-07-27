Residents in Manchester living near M-52 worried for safety after several crashes

MANCHESTER, Mich. – Residents in Manchester, Mich. are concerned for their safety because of how drivers have been driving along M-52.

They said trucks drive along M-52 and go faster than the speed limit. They want something done after a resident found a tire in her home.

Wendy Lineweaver said she woke up to an intense crashing noise at 5:45 a.m. and found a truck tire sitting in her kitchen. She said the tire came off a semi truck and crashed through her window.

“I’ve heard that sound before and it is something that I’m kind of used to unfortunately,” Lineweaver said.

Lineweaver said in 2018 a truck driver fell asleep at the wheel while outside of her house.

“I heard that same kind of noise and I went down to investigate and there was a truck through the bottom of my stairs. The end of a truck was in my house,” Lineweaver said.

In 2019 she said she watched a truck blow out the back of her neighbor’s garage and go down into the trees. Her neighbor is Vickie Garrett.

“I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised because the traffic is so fast on this road,” Garrett said.

Garrett has been urging MDOT to lower the speed limit or put up a guard rail before somebody gets hurt.

“I have been fighting for at least three years. Our garage got hit twice and stuff totaled. Our truck has got totaled. Any way to slow down the traffic on M-52,” Garrett said.

Garrett said she’s been in contact with MDOT but things haven’t been moving along as quickly as she’d like. She’s hoping this most recent incident will urge MDOT to make a change quickly.

