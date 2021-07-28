Detroit woman who was kidnapped now safe; abductor still at large

DETROIT – A woman who was kidnapped on Detroit’s west side is now safe, but the man wanted in connection with that crime and a shooting is still at large.

Marcus Montgomery, 21, is wanted in connection to the kidnapping of Emoni Smith, 20, and the shooting of another young woman.

Smith’s grandmother, Patricia Murff, is still shaken up by the whole ordeal.

“When the other girl got shot, she was saying that she thought she was going to kill Emoni,” Murff said. “I haven’t been (able to) sleep. I haven’t had a chance to relax or just calm down.”

Luckily, Smith was unharmed. We’re told she and her friend were sitting in a red Ford Explorer near the intersection of East Warren Avenue and Penrod Street around 7:50 p.m. Thursday. That’s when Montgomery allegedly pulled up next to them in an older silver Ford Escape and started to physically force Smith into his car before speeding off.

The other woman in the Explorer started to follow the man with her friend in the car, and that’s when she was shot, police said.

From there, Montgomery supposedly took off and started heading east on West Chicago Street towards Greenfield Road, with Smith still inside his car. The relationship between these two is still unclear, but they know each anther, officials said.

“We were just all torn up,” Murff said. “The whole family was just torn up.”

The woman who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital by medics in temporary serious condition.

“This is a shocker for me, because we don’t even live a rowdy life,” Murff said. “We live a quiet peaceful life.”

If you see Montgomery or his Escape, you’re asked to call Detroit police.