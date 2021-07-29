Wyandotte doctor arrested, accused of sexual assault

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Kristi Farley suffered severe neck and shoulder pain and was referred to Dr. Girish Mangalick, who was then affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and had his own practice in Wyandotte.

In 2017, Farley said she went Mangalick for treatment.

“He grabbed the bottom of my bra with both hands and lifted it up above my breasts and started fondling my breasts,” she said. “I remember he left the room and I said, ‘I was just molested by my doctor.’”

It took Farley two years to go to Wyandotte police and file a complaint. She found out two other women had made similar complaints about Mangalick going back as far as 2004.

That first patient complained to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) in 2004, but the complaint was dismissed because the doctor had no priors and agreed to take classes on professional sexual misconduct. After Wyandotte police investigated Farley’s accusation and another patient’s complaint, an arrest warrant on sexual misconduct charges against Mangalick was issued.

He was in custody Wednesday.

Attorney Jim Rasor, who is representing Farley civilly, said from his investigation that Mangalick has a pattern.

“He had the same modus operandi with every single victim,” Rasor said.

He also places the blame squarely on Henry Ford Hospital.

Henry Ford issued the following statement:

“This doctor is not a Henry Ford employee and currently has no contact with any of our patients. Because of pending litigation, we are not able to comment any further.” Henry For Hospital

“As soon as this news broke, when the arrest warrant was issued, Henry Ford scrubbed him from their website,” said Rasor, who believes three victims is only the beginning.

“This is not a case where Henry Ford didn’t know, this is a case where they knew and tried to protect the doctor from what he’d done.”