Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old boy with mental health condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for Gregory Austin III, a 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, Austin was last seen at a home located near the intersection of Dacosta Street and Tireman Avenue. He left between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.
|Gregory Austin II
|Details
|Age
|15 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 5 inches
|Weight
|135 pounds
|Clothes
|Last seen wearing a black and white jacket
His family said he is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental health condition.
Anyone who has seen Gregory Austin III or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
