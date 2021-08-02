Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old boy with mental health condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for Gregory Austin III, a 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Austin was last seen at a home located near the intersection of Dacosta Street and Tireman Avenue. He left between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Gregory Austin II Details Age 15 years old Height 5 feet, 5 inches Weight 135 pounds Clothes Last seen wearing a black and white jacket

His family said he is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone who has seen Gregory Austin III or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage