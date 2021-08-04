Suspect in marijuana heist leads Wyandotte police on high-speed chase in multiple cities

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A police officer on patrol noticed a van out of place in an alley at about 4 a.m. Tuesday in Wyandotte and went to check it out.

He found two men caught on camera stealing full grown marijuana plants from a home that has a legal grow. When the officer told the men to stop and show him their hands, one of them took off running while the other got behind the wheel of the van, reversing it through the alley.

The incident into a police chase where each time the car hit a median, a tree, a parked car or a squad car, officers would attempt to get the driver and he would take off. He, at one point, dragged one of the Wyandotte police officers.

“They pursued this vehicle at speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour through Wyandotte, Ecorse, River Rouge, Detroit and Dearborn,” said Deputy Chief Archie Harrison.

After the van finally gave out, the man behind the wheel was arrested.

The van was filled with stolen full grown plants. The suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. Police will only say he is a 28-year-old man from Detroit who was in a GPS tether when the incident happened.

Harrison said the recent incident is the latest of suspects fleeing and eluding the police, which has been happening in greater numbers this summer.

“There really needs to be an enhanced charge to make these people think twice before they run from the police,” he said.

