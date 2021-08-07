Partly Cloudy icon
81º

Local News

Motor City Car Crawl hosts charity gala

Free city-wide event hosted by Detroit Auto Dealers Association and Downtown Detroit Partnership

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Downtown Detroit, Wayne County, News, Detroit Events, Downtown Detroit Events, Local, Local News, Motor City Car Crawl, Michigan Philharmonic, Sheryl Crow, Beacon Park, Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park, Spirit Plaza
Motor City Car Crawl hosts charity gala
Motor City Car Crawl hosts charity gala

DETROITThe Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicked off in Detroit on Thursday.

Read: Motor City Car Crawl kicks into gear in Downtown Detroit

Events are taking place at six different parks downtown -- Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, Beacon Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza -- each with a specific kind of vehicle glistening in the bright sun.

Beacon Park focused on electric vehicles, Campus Martius focused on race cars and Grand Circus Park was all about off-roading.

The entire weekend event is free except for Saturday night’s charity gala where Sheryl Crow will perform. The proceeds will go to eight different charities that help children in need.

“I love seeing people. It’s so much fun,” said product specialist Kayla Bossenbery. “I love seeing people in Downtown Detroit. It’s really nice to see people back in the city and really have fun with it.”

The Motor City Car Crawl’s last day will be Sunday, where parks and displays will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Click here to view the full schedule.

Read: More event coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Grant comes to Local 4 from Oklahoma City. He joins the news team as co-anchor of Local 4 News Today weekend mornings and is a general assignment reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email