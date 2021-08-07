Motor City Car Crawl hosts charity gala

DETROIT – The Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicked off in Detroit on Thursday.

Events are taking place at six different parks downtown -- Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, Beacon Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza -- each with a specific kind of vehicle glistening in the bright sun.

Beacon Park focused on electric vehicles, Campus Martius focused on race cars and Grand Circus Park was all about off-roading.

The entire weekend event is free except for Saturday night’s charity gala where Sheryl Crow will perform. The proceeds will go to eight different charities that help children in need.

“I love seeing people. It’s so much fun,” said product specialist Kayla Bossenbery. “I love seeing people in Downtown Detroit. It’s really nice to see people back in the city and really have fun with it.”

The Motor City Car Crawl’s last day will be Sunday, where parks and displays will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

