Video: Officers chase man who sped off in Dearborn police vehicle

Driver crashes at Beaumont Hospital

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Dearborn officers chasing a man in a stolen police cruiser on Aug. 13, 2021.
Dearborn officers chasing a man in a stolen police cruiser on Aug. 13, 2021. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man jumped into a Dearborn police vehicle overnight and sped off while officers were investigating a large parking lot fight, officials said.

Dearborn police were called to the area of Outer Drive and Pelham Street around 2 a.m. Friday (Aug. 13). While they were investigating, a man stole a parked patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle through the streets to Beaumont Hospital, where the driver hit an empty, parked security vehicle, police said.

The man was treated for minor injuries from the crash and taken into custody, according to officials. Charges are pending.

“Clearly, this outcome is not one that is anticipated from a well-trained workforce,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “It is another reminder that I do not exist in a perfect world. An investigation into this matter in its entirety is ongoing.”

You can see dash cam video of the chase below.

Stolen Dearborn police cruiser chase
Stolen Dearborn police cruiser chase

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

