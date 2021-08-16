Officials identify man who stole Dearborn police car, crashed during pursuit

DEARBORN, Mich. – Officials have identified a man who jumped into a Dearborn police vehicle and sped off while officers were investigating a large parking lot fight.

Dearborn police were called to the area of Outer Drive and Pelham Street around 2 a.m. Friday (Aug. 13). While they were investigating, Peter Michael Oleary, 43, of Dearborn Heights, stole a parked patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle through the streets to Beaumont Hospital, where Oleary hit an empty, parked security vehicle, police said.

He was treated for minor injuries from the crash and taken into custody, according to officials.

Oleary is charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing stolen property, unlawfully driving away an automobile and reckless driving. He was arraigned Monday morning at 19th District Court and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 27.

“Clearly, this outcome is not one that is anticipated from a well-trained workforce,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “It is another reminder that I do not exist in a perfect world. An investigation into this matter in its entirety is ongoing.”

You can see dash cam video of the chase below.