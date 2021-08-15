HAVEN Resilience Gala returns in-person, raising awareness for intimate partner violence and sexual assault

HAVEN provides shelter, counseling, advocacy, and educational programming to nearly 30,000 individuals each year. It is HAVEN’s mission to empower survivors to heal and engage the community to address and prevent sexual assault and intimate partner violence.

PONTIAC, Mich. – For the past 46 years, HAVEN of Oakland County has been a refuge for survivors facing intimate partner violence and sexual assault.

During the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, these survivors and their families needed the support of HAVEN more than ever.

HAVEN recently announced its Annual Resilience Gala will return in-person this year on August 19.

The annual event, hosted at Shepherd’s Hollow Golf Club in Clarkston, includes a seated dinner, silent and live auctions, live music, and entertainment, as well as inspirational speakers.

“The Resilience Gala is an opportunity to learn more about the vital work that we do to help individuals escape violence and sexual assault on a daily basis,” said Aimee Nimeh, HAVEN of Oakland County President and CEO. “This past year caused an increase in the need for our work, and it’s more important than ever that we support those survivors, and their children, as they seek to thrive once again.”

HAVEN provides shelter, counseling, advocacy, and educational programming to nearly 30,000 individuals each year. It is HAVEN’s mission to empower survivors to heal and engage the community to address and prevent sexual assault and intimate partner violence.

The Resilience Gala is HAVEN’s largest event, raising awareness and bringing in more than $300,000 in funds to support critical and necessary services.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. VIP tables for eight guests include a VIP reception, price is $1,600. Patron tables for six guests are $1,200 and include a cocktail hour.

The VIP Reception is at 5 p.m. and the dinner is at 6:30 p.m. on August 19.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 248-322-3705.

For sponsorship information, email jvalentine@haven-oakland.org.