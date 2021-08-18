Man sentenced to prison for hate crimes against Black family in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A man charged with attacking the home of a Black family last year in Warren has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, Michael Frederick Jr. was sentenced in Macomb County Circuit Court to four to 10 years in what Warren police called a racially motivated assault.

Eddie and Candace Hall’s double-paned front window took three months to replace after a rock was thrown into it.

Officials said Frederick also slashed their tires, spray painted a swastika on their truck and fired shots at their home. Officials believe it was the Halls’ “Black Lives Matter” sign that set off Frederick.

“We were ready for closure, just to leave that part of our life behind us,” said Candace Hall.

“It was almost like another chapter in life. We’re going to move on to the next thing,” Eddie Hall said.

Frederick has apologized to the Hall family. And they hope he starts to see more good as well.

“The good came out of this because it really opened up the neighborhood. People came out of their houses. We saw more good than evil,” Candace Hall said. “We’re not angry, we forgive him. If he finds Christ, then this is all worth it. If he changes his life around, then this was all worth it.”

