Man confesses to crimes against Warren family in federal hate crime investigation

WARREN, Mich. – A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon to release details into the arrest of a man in connection with a hate crime investigation in Warren.

The arrest came after about a week of police canvasing the neighborhood. Teams were sent out to knock on every door south of 11 Mile Road and west of Hoover Road.

Candace and Eddie Hall are two veterans who were forced out of their family home for three weeks after a series of vicious, violent and racist attacks on their residence.

Investigators believe it was their Black Lives Matter sign that set off a 24-year-old delivery truck driver who lives with his parents around the corner. Police said he used a gun he found in his parents garage and fired multiple times at the Hall’s home, threw a rock through their window, slashed their tires and wrote on their truck.

Commissioner Bill Dwyer said he took the Hall’s fear and pain to heart and took the case personally, calling it the “number one priority for the Warren Police Department.”

Investigators told Local 4 Defenders that every detective worked the case.

Police said a confidential informant led police to a home on Carrier Avenue, where they found the 24-year-old man as well as the clothing, mask and shoes seen in surveillance video of the attack.

Police said he confessed to crimes against the Hall family and against another home that had “Pedophile” spray painted on the garage door because they had a Joe Biden sign.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877.