One person arrested in Warren hate crime investigation

WARREN, Mich. – One person has been arrested in connection with a hate crime investigation in Warren.

It was exactly at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday when Eddie and Candace Hall heard about an arrest in their case.

“He was watching Channel Four and I was actually outside talking to a neighbor, and he hollers, ‘They caught someone.' I ran in the house and I really caught the end of the news clip, so we were excited,” said Candace Hall.

It’s been almost three weeks since someone threw a rock into their window, slashed tires on their vehicles and drew a swastika one of them

The couple believes it was because of their Black Lives Matter sign.

“The neighborhood has been awesome. They’ll come by, anything you need. Some people came by and prayed with us,” said Eddie Hall.

The family has been living in a hotel because of the fear the incident has caused, especially for their 16-year-old daughter.

“She doesn’t sleep well at night... All of us are having some trouble sleeping,” Candace Hall said.

Hours before the arrest was announced, Detroit Will Breathe protestors took to city hall in support of the Hall family, which drew some opposition.

No anger and just smiles Tuesday night for Eddie Hall, who is a veteran and has been heartsick over how the incident could happen.

“They don’t have the right to terrorize me for what I believe in. That’s why this is such a great America because we have the freedom of speech and we can choose our own beliefs. We can’t hurt each other for our beliefs,” Candace Hall said.