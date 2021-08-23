Detroit mayor reveals James White as choice for police chief

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan announced his selection for the permanent chief of the Detroit Police Department on Monday afternoon.

He choice James White, who has served as interim Detroit police chief since James Craig retired on June 1. White will have to receive full approval from the Detroit City Council when they return from recess.

“I think anybody in this city who has watched the way that James White has handled himself in the last two months feels very good about where the Detroit Police Department is heading,” Duggan said.

Ad

Read: Mayor Duggan names James White as his choice for permanent Detroit police chief

Since his first day as interim chief, White said his department would fight violent crime. Since then the city has seen a drop in homicides. Officials said there has been a 20% overall reduction in crime.

Judges said White told officers to get illegal guns off the street and officers are doing just that at a record pace. They have seized 1,900 firearms and made 1,500 gun-related arrests.

White said working with the community is key and Detroit NAACP President Wendell Anthony agrees.

Read: More local news coverage