Pregnant woman climbs out SUV window onto roof while stuck on flooded Southfield Freeway

Angel Johnson sits on the roof of her SUV after it got stuck on a flooded Southfield Freeway on Aug. 27, 2021.

DETROIT – A pregnant woman was forced to climb out the window of her submerged SUV and sit on the roof after getting stuck on a flooded stretch of Southfield Freeway.

“I was coming on the freeway and I saw there was a puddle, but I didn’t think it was too big for me to get through,” Angel Johnson said. “Once I got through, my car started spinning and it had stopped, and it left me right here.”

Johnson got stuck on the freeway underneath Tireman Avenue in Detroit and had to sit on top of the SUV while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

“I’m still kind of shaking,” Johnson said. “But I’m happy that I didn’t get stuck (inside the SUV).”

Johnson is two months pregnant. She said water started getting into the SUV, so she had to climb out.

“I got on top of my car and I waited for the ambulance to come and get me,” Johnson said. “I had to make sure my window was all the way down for me to get out.”

Southfield Freeway is just one of several highways that flooded Friday when heavy downpours passed through Metro Detroit. It was shut down at multiple locations, including at Ford Road and Joy Road.

The Lodge Freeway, I-94 and I-96 also had to be closed at certain spots due to flooding.

