A flooded Southfield Freeway at Joy Road on Aug. 27, 2021.

Rainfall Friday afternoon left parts of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) under water at Joy Road in Detroit.

The Southfield Freeway is shut down at several points, including Joy Road and Ford Road

Flooding also was reported on westbound I-96 at Schaefer Road and I-94 at Conner Street.

A flash flood warning was issued for northwestern Wayne County and southeastern Oakland County until 4:15 p.m. Friday.

