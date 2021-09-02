Nightside Report Sept. 1, 2021: Health experts warn Michigan could face new surge of COVID cases, Video captures man smashing car window with bat in road rage incident

Health experts warn Michigan could face new surge of COVID cases
DETROIT – C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is calling for government and community leaders to step up to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The hospital took out ad space in the New York Times, calling on leaders to protect children by getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency and issued an executive order mandating masks. This year she has left the decisions at the local level. Local 4 asked her if she’ll regret not ordering another mandate and she said the answer is to get vaccinated.
The latest: Michigan reports 4,494 new COVID cases, 91 deaths -- average of 2,247 cases per day
Henry Ford Health System issues warning as COVID cases increase in Michigan
The Henry Ford Health System provided an update on Wednesday (Sept. 1) on the impact of COVID on Michigan.
The group said the percent positivity rate and the overall number of cases have steadily increased, but not to an overwhelming level yet.