Nightside Report Aug. 31, 2021: 11-year-old boy struck, killed after vehicle breaks down in Van Buren Township, Photo of Detroit police officer helping man with tie goes viral

11-year-old boy killed i crash on way to school in Van Buren Township

11-year-old boy struck, killed after vehicle breaks down on Michigan Avenue in Van Buren Township

DETROIT – An 11-year-old boy was struck and killed on his way to school in Van Buren Township.

Police said the boy was struck at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 31) after his mother’s car broke down on Michigan Avenue near Denton Road.

“It made me come straight out of a deep sleep and made me sit straight up because there was so many police and fire and ambulance coming down our road. It was so loud it made me sit straight up,” a nearby resident said. “I knew something bad had happened.”

Weather: Afternoon temperatures top 80 degrees with humidity remaining low this evening

Now this is what summer is all about. It is warm, bright and comfortable. Afternoon temperatures will be just above 80 degrees with dew points in the comfortable 50s.

Americans urged to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada amid COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Department of State is urging residents to reconsider travel to Canada due to spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC issued a travel health notice due to COVID-19, indicating there is a high level of COVID in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID and developing symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated.

M-STEP scores in Michigan decline amid schooling during pandemic

New test scores from the state show significant learning loss during the pandemic.

Results dropped for every grade tested in math and social studies and for most in reading.

Michigan AG wants to know what electric companies are doing to prevent more power outages

Thousands of people were without power, some for several days, after severe weather moved through Metro Detroit.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke with Local 4′s Hank Winchester and revealed her plan to hold the utility companies accountable.

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 --