Nightside Report Aug. 31, 2021: 11-year-old boy struck, killed after vehicle breaks down in Van Buren Township, Photo of Detroit police officer helping man with tie goes viral

11-year-old boy struck, killed after vehicle breaks down on Michigan Avenue in Van Buren Township
DETROIT – An 11-year-old boy was struck and killed on his way to school in Van Buren Township.
Police said the boy was struck at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 31) after his mother’s car broke down on Michigan Avenue near Denton Road.
“It made me come straight out of a deep sleep and made me sit straight up because there was so many police and fire and ambulance coming down our road. It was so loud it made me sit straight up,” a nearby resident said. “I knew something bad had happened.”
