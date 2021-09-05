Clear icon
74º

Local News

Detroit police investigate road rage shooting on Detroit’s west side

Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Crime, Wayne County, Detroit Crime News, Local, Local News, Wayne County Crime, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Nonfatal Shooting, Meyers Road, Florence Avenue, Florence Street
Police investigating a road rage shooting on Sept. 5, 2021.
Police investigating a road rage shooting on Sept. 5, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man is expected survive after being shot in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, someone in another vehicle fired shots at the victim at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Meyers Road and Florence Avenue.

Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email