Detroit police investigate road rage shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man is expected survive after being shot in a road rage incident Sunday afternoon on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, someone in another vehicle fired shots at the victim at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Meyers Road and Florence Avenue.

Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news