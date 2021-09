A Troy police vehicle was struck by a drunk driver ahead of the 2021 Labor Day Weekend.

TROY, Mich. – Police in Troy are urging residents to drive sober after a police cruiser was struck by a drunk driver.

According to authorities, the police cruiser was struck while stopped at a traffic light during the week leading into Labor Day Weekend. They did not detail the condition of the police officer.

According to the Michigan State Police, more than 40% of all fatal crashes in 2020 involved alcohol or drugs.

