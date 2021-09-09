Dearborn woman hit by bullet fired accidentally by neighbor, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police said a woman was shot inside her home Thursday in Dearborn.

Dearborn police got the call of a possible shooting in the Georgetown Commons condominium complex. That’s when they learned the bullet came from the next door neighbor’s gun. Police believe it to be an accidental shooting.

“Who handles a gun at 5 in the morning?” said a family member who did not want to be identified.

“She shot through the unit and injured my family member while she slept in the bed, feet away from her child.”

The woman’s family member said she was shot in the arm but things could have been worse because normally there’s another child in the bed.

“She was lying in the bed sleep. Normally, my nephew, gets in the bed with her in the morning. By the grace of God, he didn’t,” said the family member.

The family member told Local 4 that as the husband was coming home to go check on his wife, the neighbor allegedly walked out of the home and walked passed the husband with her dog.

“Who doesn’t know that they fired a shotgun? That’s one of the loudest, you can find. She went out like it was a normal day. You see all of the police and ambulance and you don’t come over and say anything,” said the family member.

Police did arrest the neighbor and a weapon was recovered.

“We repeatedly hear of people being killed from the reckless handling of firearms. Thankfully, that was not the situation today. I cannot stress enough the importance of responsible gun ownership,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

