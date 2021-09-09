Mostly Cloudy icon
Police chopper finds Detroit shooting suspect hiding on roof -- watch video here

Video shows suspect trying to hide on roof of garage

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Michigan State Police chopper images of a suspect hiding on a roof in Detroit. (Michigan State Police)

DETROIT – A police chopper discovered a Detroit shooting suspect laying down on top of the roof of a garage.

Video from a Michigan State Police chopper shows officials scanning the area and zooming in on a person laying down on top of the garage, trying to hide from troopers.

After the person on the roof was found, video shows him climbing down into police custody.

Detroit police officers and MSP canine units were involved in the search.

MSP reported the person was a suspect who fled the scene of a shots fired call. The arrest was made without incident, officials said.

You can watch the video below.

