Officer grazed by bullet, suspect shot in shootout on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police were on patrol Thursday near Birwood Street and Cambridge Avenue in Detroit conducting what Chief James White describes as a firearms investigation.

“An uninvolved subject, who was seated in a vehicle parked adjacent to where our officers were conducting an investigation, jumped out of that vehicle,” White said.

He said the young man pulled out a gun with an extended clip and started screaming at officers. That’s when the bullets started flying.

More than 30 shell casings were found after the shootout.

A Detroit police officer was hit below his bulletproof vest with a graze wound. The alleged shooter was hit twice -- a leg wound and a graze wound to the head.

Ad

Both are expected to be OK.

Extended family members of the alleged shooter said he was shot outside his family’s home. His mother and father were inside when the shooting started.

Police sources said he had experienced some mental health issues recently and had been living in his car. Sources said they recovered four guns from inside his Honda.

More: Detroit crime news